PD: Infant's death ruled a homicide

Bridgeport police are investigating after an infant's death was ruled a homicide.

Officers were called to Greene Homes in Bridgeport on Monday for the report of an unresponsive male infant. The baby was taken to the hospital and died on Tuesday.

Police said the chief medical examiner performed an autopsy on the child and determined the death as a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made up to this point.

"We've interviewed several people. We have developed a suspect,” Bridgeport Police Captain Brian Fitzgerald said. ”Our detectives are working to resolve that at this point."

Anyone with information should contact police at 203-576-TIPS (8477).

