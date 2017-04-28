Accused Ellington killer enters not guilty plea

A man accused of killing his wife in Ellington two days before Christmas entered a plea of not guilty on Friday.

Forty-year-old Richard Dabate is facing a number of charges, including murder, for the death of his wife.

Richard Dabate is free right now after court records showed he posted his $1-million bond. On Friday morning, he walked into Rockville Superior Court where he entered his plea in front of a packed, standing-room-only courtroom.

It took investigators more than a year to put the pieces together.

Dabate is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Connie Dabate, who was the mother of his two young boys. It happened just days before Christmas back in 2015. He's also facing tampering with evidence and false statement charges.

Dabate was arrested after police said there were too many inconsistencies with his story and key information that Connie's Fitbit provided also contradicted his timeline of events.

During the investigation, police uncovered that Dabate was having an affair and the other woman was pregnant. Police said Dabate claimed an intruder broke into their Ellington home, killed his wife and tied him up.

Dabate, who was now clean shaven, waived his right to a probable cause hearing. The entire appearance on Friday was about two minutes long.

Neither Dabate, nor his attorney, Hubert Santos wanted to comment to the media on Friday.

But, defense attorney Don Howard said he would try to poke holes in the accuracy of the Fitbit.

"We don't know if there's any time gaps or any sort of relay issues with the WIFI signal," Howard said. "We don't know how long it takes to transmit signals from a Fitbit through the wireless."

Howard said the legal community now holds seminars centered solely around technology.

"The American Bar Association had a tech conference," Howard said. "So it's things like that lawyers can do to stay abreast on things like this."

On Friday, Eyewitness News obtained these documents that show in a matter of days, a probate court judge could remove Richard Dabate as the executor to Connie's will and freeze the couple's assets.

Eyewitness News also learned, a guardian could be appointed to their two children. Right now, they’re with Connie's family. Also, this financial sheet that shows Connie's assets total nearly $77,000. Town officials told Eyewitness News the majority of that came from a car accident last year. The Ellington home they shared is not on this sheet.

Now, the decision on those four points will be made next week on May 4. Some, all or none of those things could be implemented.

Richard Dabate's next court date is May 26

