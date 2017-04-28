Tractor trailer rollover cleared, Route 9 ramp reopens in Old Saybrook

A tractor trailer carrying 30,000 pounds of strawberries rolled over on a highway ramp in Old Saybrook forced state police to close it.
Troopers said it happened on the Route 9 southbound ramp to Interstate 95 north on Friday morning.
The road reopened around noon.
Traffic was diverted to I-95 south.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
Department of Transportation cameras in the area showed dense fog at the time.
#TRAFFICALERT: Rt. 9 SB ramp to I-95 NB is CLOSED in #OLDSAYBROOK d/t TT ROLLOVER. Details on @wfsbnews! #WFSBtraffic #CTtraffic pic.twitter.com/EHCJ7plWCz— NICOLE NALEPA (@NicoleNalepaTV) April 28, 2017
