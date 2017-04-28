Tractor trailer rollover cleared, Route 9 ramp reopens in Old Saybrook

DOT cameras show dense fog in the area of a tractor trailer rollover on the Route 9 ramp in Old Saybrook. (DOT photo)

A tractor trailer carrying 30,000 pounds of strawberries rolled over on a highway ramp in Old Saybrook forced state police to close it.

Troopers said it happened on the Route 9 southbound ramp to Interstate 95 north on Friday morning.

The road reopened around noon.

Traffic was diverted to I-95 south.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

Department of Transportation cameras in the area showed dense fog at the time.

