Maintenance worker charged with sexually assaulting tenant in West Hartford

A maintenance worker at an apartment complex in West Hartford is accused of raping a tenant.

Police said they arrested Santos Nunez of New Britain following the incident at the complex on Caya Avenue. It happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Police said Nunez was found on the scene 20 minutes after the report. He was performing maintenance in a front hallway of the complex when they arrived.

They learned from the victim that he knocked on her door and claimed to be delivering a flyer. However, the suspect walked into the apartment and refused to leave when asked.

Police said he tried to coerce the victim into performing a sexual act on him, which she refused. Nunez then sexually assaulted her and told her not to notify anyone.

Police said a child was in the apartment at the time but was sleeping.

Nunez was charged with first-degree sexual assault, home invasion and risk of injury to a minor. He was arraigned in Hartford Superior Court on Friday.

At his arraignment on Friday, Nunez's lawyer Jon Schoenhorn said he had never been in trouble before and is married with four kids living in New Britain.

"I've been practicing criminal defense law for 35 years and it's seldom that you find a client this age, 43-years-old, accused of such serious offenses,” Schoenhorn said

Judge Omar Williams agreed the case was unusual, but the state said Nunez made admissions to police making a strong case.

"He did not admit to any criminal activity when he was questioned by the police,” Schoenhorn said.

Schoenhorn showed several letters of support to the court from places where Nunez had previously worked.

The judge set a $400,000 cash or surety bond. The risk of injury to a minor charge was thrown out.

Nunez is due back in court on May 16.

