Wallingford police release report following sexual abuse allegations at Choate

Police in Wallingford said they conducted a review of each incident that claimed sexual abuse at the Choate Rosemary Hall school.

They said that since the majority of the incidents happened before 1990, the criminal statute of limitations expired.

Choate recently acknowledged years of sexual abuse to students by 12 former teachers ranging from the 1960s through the 2010s.

However, two the 24 incidents, which occurred in 2003 and 2010, have not expired.

The Department of Children and Families was notified of the 2010 incident, though the victim never filed a police report.

Police said of the allegations made in the Choate investigative report, only one victim reported an assault to them.

The incident involved John Joseph and a student. The student reported the incident in 1996 and said it happened in 1970. In that case, the statute of limitations expired. The suspect had also died before the report was made.

Police said a few of the other incidents in the report that happened out of their jurisdiction, like Costa Rica and France.

They cited the Connecticut Penal Code, which states that any crime involving child sexual assaults before May 23, 2002 had a five year statute of limitations after the crime was committed or two years after the age of majority, which is 18.

Also in accordance with the law, consensual sexual encounters between students and school employees before 1994 were not considered criminal acts.

Police said in 2002, the the code was changed for sexual assault crimes and made to vary from unlimited to the victim being age 48, or five years after the assault was reported. However, they were for assaults happening after May 23, 2002

They ultimately determined that Choate failed to report the incidents, however, the statute of limitations expired.

Still, police said victims of sexual abuse should still be reported to the Wallingford Police Department and investigators will look at them on a case by case basis.

