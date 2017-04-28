4 people wounded in Hartford shooting

SLIDESHOW: Three people were shot in Hartford late Friday morning. Arrests were made in the shooting and three guns were seized by police.

SLIDESHOW: Three people were shot in Hartford late Friday morning. Arrests were made in the shooting and three guns were seized by police.

Three people were shot in Hartford on Friday morning. (WFSB photo)

Police are investigating after four people were shot in the south end of Hartford late Friday morning.

A group of people began arguing outside on Franklin Avenue near the intersection of Barker Street around 11 a.m. At some point multiple guns were drawn and people started shooting on the busy street in broad daylight.

Hartford Police Deputy Chief Brian J. Foley tweeted that three victims suffered non-life threatening injuries while a fourth victim was at Hartford Hospital in critical condition.

Police said five to six other people were arrested and three guns were seized.

Several in custody. MCD and FVRT on scene. Investigation on going. pic.twitter.com/Dok6r6X76y — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) April 28, 2017

Officer Michael Verengia was in the area and despite the danger he ran towards one of the shooters. At that point investigators said the suspect started running away, but Verengia chased him as he called in the shooting. Police said the suspect hopped fences and tried to ditch the gun, but eventually Verengia caught the shooter and took him into custody.

Foley said if not for Officer Michael Verengia the result could have been even more traumatic for the community.

"Officer Verengia did an excellent job, practiced great tactics in restraint by not following too closely, not getting involved in a gun battle with this suspect and chased him until the suspect threw the gun," Foley said. "And then officer Verengia took him into custody without any violence at all."

There was no threat to the public, according to police.

Police said they are reviewing surveillance footage in the area. Foley said at least some of the people who were shot may also turn out to be suspects in this case. Investigators aren't sure exactly what led up to the shooting, but said the dispute may have been drug-related.

Foley tweeted that the Hartford Police Department has recovered seven guns this week, so far.

3 guns safely take. Off the streets by HPD. That's 7 guns seized this week. #weekaintoveryet pic.twitter.com/2UoJfdEYhv — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) April 28, 2017

Franklin Avenue was shut down in both directions near the intersection of Barker Street during the investigation.

To see pictures from the crime scene on your mobile device, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.