Montville High students trying to get Potus to visit their school

Montville High students are taking to social media to get the president to visit their school. (WFSB)

Many of them aren’t old enough to vote yet, but some Montville High School students are making a plea to our most powerful politician.

Students in George Dawe’s civics class are turning to social media to get the attention of President Donald Trump before his Connecticut visit next month.

“Kids that never liked civics before were adamantly interested in civics for the first time,” Dawe said.

Dawe said the recent election and politics has peaked an interest in his students. They are inviting the president to their school on May 17. On that same day, Trump will give the commencement speech at the Coast Guard Academy just seven miles away.

They used the hashtag #POTUStalktoourkids.

“I think it would be a good learning experience for us,” high school student Angel Santiago said.

Dawe said it has been a learning experience for him too.

“My students taught me how to tweet,” Dawe said. I did not tweet before; my first tweet was to the President. So it was a pretty good first tweet.”

Since then, it’s been retweeted hundreds of times. Now, the students said they are hoping social media will help them catch the commander in chief’s attention.

“We represent what he stands for, the blue collar working class community and why not Montville high school,” senior Kody Mileski said.

“I think it would be good for us to learn about what his plans for the future of America are,” Santiago said.

