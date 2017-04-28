Superheroes wash windows at CCMC

In honor of National Superhero Day, several window washers dressed up as Captin America and Batman to cheer kids at Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford on Friday afternoon.

Friday marked the fourth annual Superhero Day at CCMC. The event is made possible by support from the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp.

This year, kids were also treated to a motorcycle parade down Washington Street with superheroes on police motorcycles. The parade went past CCMC.

Hero's day at @ctchildrens ! HPD Traffic Division honored to be asked to help. pic.twitter.com/ff2LfVZb8F — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) April 28, 2017

Hospital visitors were treated to Hole in the Wall Gang Camp superhero-themed art activities, life-size LEGO superhero models and LEGO build activities,

