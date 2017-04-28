Boy battling cancer promoted to police chief for a day

If you're going to dream, dream big.

Aidan Bigos of Thomaston is battling Medulloblastoma, a form of brain cancer. He's 9 years old.

All he wanted was to be a police officer.

Friday, he received that chance.

But the Thomaston Police Department took it a step further.

The town and its officers promoted Aidan to chief for a day.

"It's a very special day for Aidan," his father said. "This is what he wanted. He's been through a lot."

"Today we get to realize one of Adan's dreams," said Ed Mone, first selectman. "He always wanted to be a police officer and that's what he wanted to grow up to be."

Mone administered the oath of office to Aidan on Friday morning.

He asked Aidan if he'd uphold the U.S. Constitution, the law and the rules of the Thomaston Police Department to the best of his ability.

Aidan, with a little help, rose from his wheelchair to roaring applause.

"I do," he said.

See photos of the emotional ceremony here.

