Man struck by lightning in Stonington

A man was struck by lightning in Stonington on Friday morning.

The incident happened on Barnes Road around 6 a.m. Police said an unidentified man suffered a burn on his left arm. 

When police arrived, the man was "conscious and alert." 

No further information was released by police. 

