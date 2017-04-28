Study: Connecticut ranks poorly for safest driving in the nation

Ranking 49th out of 50, Connecticut is low on the list in the nation for safe driving, according to a new report launched by EverQuote.

The leading U.S. online insurance marketplace found the America’s worst drivers are on the roads in the Northeast, including, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New Hampshire, respectively.

Data pooled from more than 2.7 million car trips and over 230 million miles driven reveals that drivers in the Northeast region are guilty of speeding, texting while driving, and ignoring traffic laws, noted researchers in the 2017 Safe Driving Report.

Conversely, drivers in Midwest region, including Montana, Wyoming, Alaska, South Dakota, and North Dakota are ranked top of the list, respectively. The report showed that drivers in those five states adhere closely to driving laws.

Click on the interactive map to find out how your state performed across speeding, hard braking, hard turning, risky acceleration and phone use.

