CT wedding venue shut down for season, leaving brides stranded

My Two Ladies Farm was just found to be in violation of town codes. (WFSB)

Several brides are left stranded after their Connecticut wedding venue was just found to be in violation of town codes.

Eyewitness News looks into what needs to happen at the My Little Ladies Farm in the Quaker Hill section of Waterford before it can reopen.

Waterford officials said the list is just four items long, but it's enough to shut My Little Ladies Farm down for the season and ruin several weddings that were booked.

Waterford officials said it granted the farm a permit to build a barn, but when a neighbor saw them advertising weddings, they complained to the town. The town investigated and discovered since the farm doesn't have a commercial permit, they can't legally hold weddings at that location.

“I have no clue why anyone around here would complain,” neighbor Peter Campagna said.

Campagna doesn't seem to mind, but in a phone interview with Eyewitness News the town compared the dangers of what could happen to the deadly Rhode Island nightclub fire. Waterford officials said the barn needs to have electrical work done. Right now, they run off of a generator.

While there are some restrooms on site, the town says the farm is in violation because there's no septic. The barn is also not ADA compliant and has no exit signs.

Eyewitness News went to the farm to get answers and the police were called. But before they were, representatives did say they would be working to fix the issues, but did have to cancel multiple weddings.

Neighbors said it's a shame it's happening to a local business.

“It brings life to our community, brings people around,” Campagna said. “They're good people doing the right thing.”

Waterford officials said it takes around six months to make zoning changes, so this venue could be ready by the end of the year, but most likely next year.

