Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after accident

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after police said he collided with a pickup truck in Stonington on Friday afternoon.

Police said the unidentified man was taken to a Rhode Island Hospital via Life Star.

Police said the accident happened near the intersection of Taugwonk Rd and Route 184 on Friday afternoon. The intersection is closed as crews from Stonington and Ledyard Police Departments assist in the accident reconstruction investigation.

Police said the truck driver was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Stonington Police Department.

