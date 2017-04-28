Police investigating serious motorcycle crash in West Hartford

West Hartford Police are investigating a serious motorcycle crash that happened on Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of New Britain Avenue and Hollywood Avenue around 5:30 p.m. for the crash.

According to police, a Honda Civic was driving on New Britain Avenue and turning right onto Hollywood Avenue when the motorcycle collided with the car.

There were two people on the motorcycle. The driver, 33-year-old, Michael Masuraca of Barrington, IL was brought to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries. The passenger, 25-year-old Kaitlyn Sullivan of Middletown was brought to St. Francis Hospital for serious injuries.

The driver of the Honda was not injured.

A portion of New Britain Avenue was shut down while police investigated the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is being asked to call West Hartford Police.

