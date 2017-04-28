Police identify fisherman whose body was found Friday night

Cheshire police said a body that was pulled from the water at the New Departure Rod and Gun Club in Cheshire was that of a missing fisherman.

Police said they were called around 7:45 p.m. Friday after the 71-year-old man left his home to go fishing at 5:30 p.m. and did not return.

His vehicle was later discovered at the Rod and Gun Club. A canine track from his vehicle lead investigators to the pond on the Cook Hill Road property.

Around 11 p.m. police confirmed the man's body had been pulled from the pond.

Police identified him as Richard Taylor, of Plantsville.

