Police searching for missing 12-year-old from East Haven

Police are searching for Ty'Jon Johnson, who is missing from East Haven. (East Haven Police Dept.)

East Haven police have issued a Silver Alert for a 12-year-old boy who has been missing since Friday.

Police said Ty'Jon Johnson was last seen Friday wearing a black hoodie, khaki pants and black sneakers.

He is 5'4" tall and about 126 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information into Johnson's whereabouts is being asked to contact the East Haven Police Department at 203-468-3820.

