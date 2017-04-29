Wrong way driver leads to deadly crash

A wrong way driver led to a deadly crash in Danbury. (WFSB)

State Police say a person driving the wrong way on Intestate 84 in Danbury lead to a deadly collision Friday night.

According to police, Marcos Ramon Chillogalli, 40-years-old of Danbury, was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-84 near exit 3.

Police said Chillogalli's vehicle slammed into a vehicle heading westbound driven by 34-year-old Julio Mafort also of Danbury.

Chillogalli was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. Mafort was taken to Danbury Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation at this time and State Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 203-267-2200 ext. 4306.

