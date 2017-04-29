Crash closes Route 2 eastbound in East Hartford

Route 2 eastbound is closed in East Hartford near exit 5A because of a serious rollover crash.

Officials said the crash occurred between exits 5B and 5C just north of the Glastonbury line.

Traffic is being diverted off the highway at exit 5A currently while emergency crews work to assist those injured and remove the wreckage.

Police have not said how many people were injured or the extent of those injuries.

Drivers should expect delays in the area and seek an alternate route if possible.

