2 people sent to hospital after Hamden crash

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -

Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden on Saturday afternoon.

A two-vehicle crash involving a box truck was reported near 2100 Dixwell Ave. around 1:20 p.m.  

Fire officials tweeted that two people were extricated from the vehicle and sent to a nearby hospital. The extent of the injuries was not released by police. 

Authorities closed Dixwell Avenue near the Benham Street intersection at that time. The area was reopening around 2:45 p.m.  

Drivers are being told to avoid the area.

