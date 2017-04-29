2 people sent to hospital after Hamden crash

Two people sent to the hospital after crash in Hamden on Saturday. (WFSB)

Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden on Saturday afternoon.

A two-vehicle crash involving a box truck was reported near 2100 Dixwell Ave. around 1:20 p.m.

Fire officials tweeted that two people were extricated from the vehicle and sent to a nearby hospital. The extent of the injuries was not released by police.

#Hamden Dixwell IC reports 2 patients extricated and being transported.@HAMDENPOLICECT investigating. — Hamden Fire Dept (@HamdenFireDept) April 29, 2017

Authorities closed Dixwell Avenue near the Benham Street intersection at that time. The area was reopening around 2:45 p.m.

