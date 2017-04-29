PD: Willimantic police officer injured while making an arrest

A Willimantic police officer is recovering after being assaulting by a suspect while making an arrest on Friday night.

The officer, whose name is not being released at this time, spotted a man, who was later identified as 32-year-old, Willimantic resident Gregory Odonnell, "creating a disturbance out in front of a local business" on Valley Street around 7:30 p.m.

Police said during "the struggle to gain control" of Odonnell, the officer was "briefly choked" before the intervention of another officer. The second officer used a Taser on Odonnell.

Odonnell was taken to the Windham Hospital Emergency Room where police said he received treatment.

The first officer did not suffer serious injuries and police said he "returned to patrol that same evening."

Odonnell was charged with breach of peace, interfering with an officer and assault on a police officer. He is being held on a $10,000 bond. Odonnell is expected to be arraigned at Danielson Superior Court.

