Police identify people involved in Coventry motorcycle crash

One person died after a motorcycle crash on Route 31 in Coventry. (WFSB)

A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Coventry on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to a "serious" crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in the 700 block of Bread and Milk Street, which is also known as Route 31, around 4 p.m.

Upon arrival, the motorcyclist, identified as 28-year-old Jeremy Gonyaw, of Coventry, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female passenger, identified as 20-year-old Rebecca Semmelroth, of Coventry, suffered serious injuries. Initially, police were unable to identify her, as she was not carrying any identification.

The driver of the car, identified as 42-year-old Abel Placeres, was rushed by ambulance to Hartford Hospital with what police said appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the motorcycle was traveling on Bread and Milk Street, heading south. A car was traveling north and was taking a left turn onto Zeya Drive, when the motorcycle hit the car.

The individuals on the motorcycle were wearing helmets, police said.

According to police, eyewitnesses "indicated that the motorcycle had illegally passed a vehicle and was operating at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash."

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information should contact the Coventry Police Department at 860-742-7331.

