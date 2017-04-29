1 taken by Life Star to hospital after motorcycle crash in Sharon

One person was taken to the hospital by Life Star medical helicopter after a motorcycle crash on Route 7 in Sharon on Saturday afternoon.

The one-vehicle crash was reported on Route 7 near Route 128 around 3:45 p.m.

Connecticut State Police said "serious injuries" were reported in the crash.

Route 7 was closed between Route 4 and Route 128 after the crash, according to the Department of Transportation. Route 7 reopened around 9 p.m., DOT website stated.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Connecticut State Police.

