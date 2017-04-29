Hamden bar loses is liquor license

A Hamden bar is under scrutiny after a shooting and assault outside its doors early Sunday morning.

A Hamden bar is under scrutiny after a shooting and assault outside its doors early Sunday morning.

A Hamden bar has lost its state liquor license.

Slyce Pizza Bar, which was the scene of an assault and overnight shooting earlier this month, failed to get its license renewed after three hearings.

Department of Consumer Protection said they received complaints from at least 10 residents, who were against the license renewal. Acting Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull said the Liquor Control Commission "takes these decisions very seriously."

"Public input is very valuable to us at DCP. We know that our Liquor Control Division and the Commission can do their best work protecting public health and safety when they hear from local residents."

The bar sits down the road from Southern Connecticut State University and has been the site of violence over the past two years.

Last year, a petition to revoke the bar's liquor license was submitted to the liquor commission, and the mayor and police chief also sent letters of concern.

Hamden Police Department is still looking into the motive for the assault and the shooting back on April 9.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved