Teen in critical condition after motorcycle and bicycle collide

A bicyclist collided with a motorcycle in New Haven on Satuday night. (WFSB)

A bicyclist is in critical condition after a collision with a motorcycle in New Haven on Saturday night.

The crash happened on Elm Street near the intersection of Beers Street around 7:45 p.m.

According to the initial investigation, an unidentified 18-year-old New Haven resident was riding a bicycle against traffic and was crossing from one lane to another.

The actions of the bicyclist forced a car to stop. However, a motorcyclist, who was behind the car, went around the vehicle and collided with the bicycle.

The 30-year-old New Haven resident, who was operating the motorcycle, was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital where police said the man is in stable condition. The injuries to the motorcyclist are non-life-threatening, police said.

The bicyclist was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital where police said the man was in critical, but stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation, but the initial investigation shows that the bicyclist was at fault.

Police have not released any names of those involved in the crash.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.