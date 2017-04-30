Child dies after being hit by car in Bristol

A baby has died after being hit by a car on Sunday. (WFSB)

Emergency crews responded to a home on Sycamore Street in Bristol on Sunday after a toddler was hit by a car.

It happened a little before noon on Sunday.

When police arrived at the home, they found that a 21-month-old had been run over while the child's father was moving a vehicle in the driveway.

Police said the child died on scene.

The incident is under investigation by the department’s Serious Traffic Accident Investigation Unit.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.