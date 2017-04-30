Police seek suspects in Somers gas station burglary

Police say the suspects were driving these vehicles (CT State Police)

Police are searching for two people accused of stealing from a Sunoco gas station in Somers early Sunday morning.

It happened just after 5:30 a.m. at the Sunoco on Main Street.

Police said two people forced their way into the gas station by smashing the front glass door.

They reportedly stole a large amount of tobacco products.

The suspects were witnessed to be using to vehicles, identified as a grey extra cab Ford Ranger with a dented front chrome bumper and a tan late 90's Toyota Camry with a sunroof and missing the front driver's hubcap, police said.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-896-3200.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.