Hartford firehouse renamed in honor of fallen firefighter

Engine Company 16 has been rededicated in honor of Kevin Bell (WFSB)

On Sunday, Hartford firefighters gathered to remember a fallen colleague who lost his life battling a fire nearly three years ago.

Engine Company 16, on Blue Hills Avenue, was rededicated in honor of fallen Firefighter Kevin Bell. He spent 16 years at that firehouse, which has been renamed the Kevin Bell Firehouse.

It was on Oct. 7, 2014 when Bell lost his life fighting a fire.

The medical examiner ruled that he died of asphyxia from lack of breathing gas.

His family accused the city of failing to properly check equipment and filed a lawsuit against the city. The family eventually settled.

Since Bell's death, the fire department has implemented changes to equipment and training.

