East Haven police search for man evading prison sentence

Police in East Haven are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect who was due to appear for a prison sentence on Friday, but never showed.

Police said 54-year-old, East Haven resident, Daniel David Carroll is wanted for failure to appear to his prison sentence for an original arrest of possession of child pornography.

Police describe Carroll as 6 ft, 195lbs, with gray hair, and brown eyes.

Police are asking for those with any information on Carroll’s whereabouts to call the East Haven Police Department at (203) 468-3820.

