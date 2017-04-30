Final night for the “The Greatest Show on Earth” in Hartford

The curtains closed on the “Greatest Show on Earth” in Hartford as the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey announced the tour would no longer continue.

In Hartford, fans of the show turned out to bid farewell on Sunday night.

"It's part of something you remember every year,” described lifelong fan, Joanne Dorman, of South Windsor. “Something you look forward to.”

The Circus owners said declining ticket sales, and high costs are the reasons for the ending the century and a half long tour, but changing times are also a factor.

Once a big attraction for families, the show began to lose its appeal as the company phased out the elephants following years of criticism from animal rights’ groups over the wellbeing of the animals.

"It was definitely better than the last time we saw them, kind of miss the elephants,” said Colchester resident, Mark Nance.

“Didn't get to see elephants, but I understand."

Despite the disappointment, Nance told Eyewitness News that he wasn’t going to let his kids miss out on the circus’s final curtain call in Connecticut.

"I brought them to here to the circus maybe about five years ago, and last opportunity to see them, so had to come."

Folks came from all over the state to see the circus’s final performance. For New Fairfield resident, Mark Maasik and his 3 and 5 year old sons, they said they were glad they did.

"They had a great time” said Maasik. “They had a great time."

