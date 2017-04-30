Suffield PD search for suspect in hit-and-run

The Suffield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify and locate the driver wanted in a hit and run accident in Suffield on Saturday.

Police said the accident took place on Saturday evening at 10:40 p,m. in the area of Sheldon Street near South Stone Street.

The driver, police believe to be in a grey or silver Honda Civic, took off after colliding with a motorcycle.

Police said the motorcyclist was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Sgt. Miner at (860)668-3870.

