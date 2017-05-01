New push to improve airline passenger rights

In the aftermath of two highly publicized altercations between airline staff and customers, one Connecticut senator is making a push to improve passenger rights.

The move comes after a number of incidents involving a number of companies including United and Delta airlines.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal wants to introduce legislation to give airlines clear, enforceable rights.

In April, videos surfaced of a United passenger being dragged from a flight in Chicago. The footage sparked outrage around the world.

Shortly after, a man traveling from Atlanta to Milwaukee on a Delta flight was kicked off the plane after an emergency trip to the bathroom.

Now, democratic Sen. Blumenthal is drafting a new bill to provide clear-cut rights for passengers.

It's a so-called passenger bill of rights, and it will be introduced in the coming weeks.

It calls for a minimum cash compensation for involuntary bumping, limitations on the use of police to forcibly remove passengers, and restrictions on an airline's ability to bump passengers.

Some airlines have already made changes. United passengers will no longer be forced off a flight once seated. United said it will now only use law enforcement for safety and security issues. The airline will offer passengers up to $10,000 in compensation if passengers are willing to be bumped from a flight.

Southwest Airlines said it will not longer overbook flights.

At 10 a.m. Monday, Sen. Blumenthal will also announce a congressional hearing to look closely into recent incidents.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.