Two vehicles fall off car carrier truck in Meriden

Two vehicles fell from a car carrier early Monday morning in Meriden (WFSB)

Emergency crews were called to Hall Avenue in Meriden Monday morning for a crash involving a cargo truck.

The truck was carrying two cars when it flipped on its side. The two cars fell off the truck.

It happened just after 5 a.m. on Hall Avenue at South Broad Street. The area was closed to traffic for a few hours but has since reopened.

No one was hurt.

Extensive damage to two cars after truck bed ends up on its side in Meriden. Hall Ave. is closed at South Broad St. #wfsb pic.twitter.com/hQsXCkE9By — Sujata Jain (@SujataTV) May 1, 2017

