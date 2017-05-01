Two vehicles fall off car carrier truck in Meriden - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Two vehicles fell from a car carrier early Monday morning in Meriden (WFSB) Two vehicles fell from a car carrier early Monday morning in Meriden (WFSB)

Emergency crews were called to Hall Avenue in Meriden Monday morning for a crash involving a cargo truck.

The truck was carrying two cars when it flipped on its side. The two cars fell off the truck.

It happened just after 5 a.m. on Hall Avenue at South Broad Street. The area was closed to traffic for a few hours but has since reopened.

No one was hurt.

