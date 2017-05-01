PD: Father, daughter dead in apparent murder-suicide in Norwalk

A waitress and her father are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Norwalk, according to police.

Officers were called to an apartment on Wilton Avenue a little after 12:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police said they were notified by some individuals who went to the apartment to check on a co-worker. That is when they found their co-worker, identified as 33-year-old Melissa Wilkinson, lying on the floor, and found a man, 55-year-old Mark Wilkinson, sitting in the apartment with a gun.

Melissa Wilkinson was fatally shot in the head.

Throughout the day, police tape surrounded the complex.

"There's really no words, it's a shock," said Erminia Bianco, Norwalk. "There's no words."

Officers showed up at the apartment trying to make contact with the man who was barricaded inside.

"We tried to contact him via phone, via the window, via the loudspeaker. He didn't return any communication with us," said Norwalk Police Lt. Terry Blake.

During a standoff, officers then heard a gunshot. They found Mark Wilkinson and his daughter dead inside the home after using a camera to check inside.

Police said Melissa Wilkinson lived at the home and her father was staying at the home with her.

The residents who surrounded the apartment were evacuated during the standoff, but have since been allowed to re-enter their homes.

"I got up and opened the door and it was police, and they said we have to evacuate you because there's been a homicide across the street," said Linda Wardwell, who was evacuated from her home. "They took us out around the other side of the house behind shields, down the street where we waited for about an hour."

Police said Melissa Wilkinson worked as a waitress at Match, a restaurant in the SoNo section of the city.

Her coworkers saw her body on the ground after looking in the apartment's window. It was covered in blood.

Police said they kicked the door in and discovered that Mark Wilkinson was also inside.

"[He was] sitting on the couch, holding a firearm," Blake said. "That individual was mumbling to himself. Those co-workers quickly exited the apartment and called 911."

Police said they're unsure how long Melissa Wilkinson had been dead.

Monday afternoon, Match released a statement to Eyewitness News.

"We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Melissa Wilkinson's passing," it said. "She was a great employee, always going above and beyond but more importantly her smile could light up a room. We will miss her dearly and keep her in our prayers and close to our hearts."

Norwalk police said they didn't receive any prior complaints about an argument at the home.

"It's really terrible, its really a shame," Bianco said. "You never know, you never know."

In addition to police, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is assisting to make an official ruling on the cause of death.

