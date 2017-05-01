Preschool students evacuated after nearby gas leak in Hartford

A gas leak caused preschool students to be evacuated on Monday morning. (WFSB)

Preschool students were moved to a nearby state building after a gas leak in Hartford on Monday morning.

According to Capital Police, a construction crew was working on Broad Street around 9 a.m. The crew struck a gas pipe.

As a precaution, students from the nearby Capitol Child Development Center were evacuated to the Legislative Office Building, police said.

The leak has been plugged and police said the incident is under control.

