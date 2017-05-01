NTSB releases preliminary report of East Windsor plane crash

SLIDESHOW: Two people have died after a plane crashed in East Windsor on Tuesday evening. Here are photos from the scene of the crash.

SLIDESHOW: Two people have died after a plane crashed in East Windsor on Tuesday evening. Here are photos from the scene of the crash.

Two people were killed in a plane crash in East Windsor. (WFSB)

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report following a deadly plane crash in East Windsor.

The crash happened last month. The plane took off from Skylark Airport around 6:45 p.m.

The 1946 Luscombe A8 aircraft struck trees about 100 feet up and came to a rest straight down, in the area of Wells Road.

Ellington resident Robert J. Plourde, 61, of Ellington and Vernon resident George R. Janssen II, 51, were on the aircraft when it crashed.

According to the report, an eyewitness was standing near the runway and saw the plane take off.

The eyewitness said “the airplane seemed to be lower and slower than most airplanes that he had observed as it passed overhead.”

The report said the eyewitness then saw the plane tipping to the right and left, barely clearing a tree line.

“He observed the airplane make a ‘drastic, sharp, and abrupt’ turn to the north. He stopped hearing the engine, and the airplane ‘dropped like a stone.’ He then called the local authorities to report the accident,” the report said.

To read the full report, click here.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

To see more photos from the crash, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.