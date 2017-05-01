PD: Man downloaded child porn using dance school's computer

David Kent was arrested after police said he was downloading child pornography while using the IP Address of an Orange business. (Orange Police Department)

A West Haven man was arrested after police said he was downloading child pornography while using the a computer at a dance school.

Police charged 43-year-old David Kent with first-degree possession of child pornography.

They arrested of Kent after police learned he was downloading the illegal content at the New England Ballet Company in Orange, at which he volunteered.

The business's owners told police that they "were unaware of Mr. Kent’s actions and were fully cooperative with the investigation."

Many parents also told Eyewitness News that they were unaware.

"I drop my stepdaughter off and I never seen the guy, never heard of anything," said George Finch of Branford. "That's kind of scary though."

The New England Ballet Company posted a statement on the doors of its facility in Orange.

"We are shocked that an IT person and volunteer that had access to our computers would ever commit such an act to our organizations," it read. "It is an eye opener to us and we are the victim of his crime. At no time were any of the students or faculty aware of his acts. No students were affected by these activities. The police have our full-cooperation into this ongoing investigation."

Parents told Eyewitness News that the company abruptly closed following Kent's arrest. A reopening date has not been announced.

Kent is being held on $200,000 bond. He was arraigned in Derby Superior Court on Monday.

He has been released from custody and is due back in court at a later date.

