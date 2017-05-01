DA: Tossing Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction seen as reward - WFSB 3 Connecticut

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

DA: Tossing Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction seen as reward

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
Prosecutors have asked a judge to reject a request by attorneys for Aaron Hernandez to dismiss his murder conviction. (File photo) Prosecutors have asked a judge to reject a request by attorneys for Aaron Hernandez to dismiss his murder conviction. (File photo)
BOSTON (AP) -

Prosecutors have asked a judge to reject a request by attorneys for ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez to dismiss his murder conviction.

In court documents filed Monday, prosecutors argue that dismissing the conviction would reward Hernandez for his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary act" of killing semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

Hernandez was convicted of first-degree murder in Lloyd's 2013 killing. The former New England Patriots tight end died of an apparent suicide in prison last month, five days after being acquitted in a separate double slaying in 2012.

Last week, his lawyers asked that his murder conviction be vacated under case law in Massachusetts that has held that when a defendant dies before an appeal is decided, the conviction is vacated. Hernandez's appeal hadn't been heard yet when he hanged himself.

To see Hernandez through the criminal system on your mobile device, click here

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • DA: Tossing Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction seen as rewardMore>>

  • James Patterson plans true crime book on Aaron Hernandez

    James Patterson plans true crime book on Aaron Hernandez

    Thursday, April 27 2017 9:18 AM EDT2017-04-27 13:18:00 GMT

    Aaron Hernandez, the former NFL player and convicted murderer found hanging by a bedsheet in prison last week, will be the subject of an upcoming true crime book by best-selling author James Patterson.

    More >

    Aaron Hernandez, the former NFL player and convicted murderer found hanging by a bedsheet in prison last week, will be the subject of an upcoming true crime book by best-selling author James Patterson.

    More >