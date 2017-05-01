DA: Tossing Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction seen as reward

The family of Bristol native and former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez turned out on Monday afternoon for a private funeral to say their farewells to the former NFL star.

Hernandez's fiancee and 4-year-old daughter were seen walking into the funeral home on Monday (WFSB)

Lawyers for former NFL star Aaron Hernandez are formally asking that his first-degree murder conviction be dismissed in Massachusetts now that he has died.

A jailhouse friend of Aaron Hernandez is suggesting the former NFL star hinted at his suicide weeks before he was found hanging by a bedsheet in his prison cell last week.

Attorney of inmate speaks about his connection to Hernandez

Court records show the estate of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez currently has a dollar value of zero.

Prosecutors have asked a judge to reject a request by attorneys for ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez to dismiss his murder conviction.

In court documents filed Monday, prosecutors argue that dismissing the conviction would reward Hernandez for his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary act" of killing semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

Hernandez was convicted of first-degree murder in Lloyd's 2013 killing. The former New England Patriots tight end died of an apparent suicide in prison last month, five days after being acquitted in a separate double slaying in 2012.

Last week, his lawyers asked that his murder conviction be vacated under case law in Massachusetts that has held that when a defendant dies before an appeal is decided, the conviction is vacated. Hernandez's appeal hadn't been heard yet when he hanged himself.

