PD: Man uploaded child pornography from his Milford home

A Milford man was arrested last week after police said he uploaded pictures and videos of child pornography from his residence last month.

Police charged 51-year-old David Guernsey with first-degree possession of child pornography on April 24.

The arrest of Guernsey comes after the Milford Police Department received a notification from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Guernsey was arraigned at Milford Superior Court on April 24. He was released on a $50,000 bond. His next court appearance is May 23.

