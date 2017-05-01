PD: Milford man robs convenience store at knife point

A 38-year-old man was arrested after police said he was connected to an armed robbery at a convenience store and leading police on a pursuit in Milford last week.

The armed robbery took place at the 7-Eleven store on Boston Post Road around 1 a.m. on Friday. Police said a man, who was later identified as Milford resident Paul Bradley, selected two drinks and a pack of cigarettes before approaching the clerk.

Police said Bradley "displayed a large knife and told the clerk to give him the money in the register." The clerk put money into a plastic bag and police said Bradley fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police using video surveillance and investigation identified the suspect as Bradley. He was located a short time later in Hamden driving the same vehicle that was used in the armed robbery.

A short pursuit ensued with officers after police said: "Bradley failed to stop for marked patrol units." The pursuit ended on the Merritt Parkway where officers arrested Bradley.

Bradley was charged with first-degree robbery, fifth-degree larceny, engaging police in pursuit and reckless driving. He was scheduled to be arraigned at Milford Superior Court on Monday.

