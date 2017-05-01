Sujata Jain checks out the town of Hamden

The town of Hamden was featured on 20 Towns in 20 Days (WFSB)

Tucked away in the sprawling hills of the “Sleeping Giant,” you will find the quiet and quaint town of Hamden.

It was named one of the best places to live in the country by Money Magazine.

Just shy of 62,000 people, Hamden still has all the makings of a larger city.

“Places to eat, theater. We have Quinnipiac University. Hey, the woman went to the NCAA Tournament, the Sweet 16, so it has a lot to offer,” said John Brantley, of Hamden.

Places like Whitney Donuts, which has been whipping up everything homemade from donuts to pastries to soups since 1980.

"It's part of my life. I wake up. I come here. The customers are part of my life,” said Julie Louizos, co-owner of Whitney Donuts.

Just down the street, the Brownstone House is another breakfast favorite. That gem is right across from town hall.

It has been serving families and friends, like 82-year-old Claire Varviero and 91-year-old Mary Taddei, for generations.

"I have my memories of coming and meeting my friends,” Varviero said.

Lisabeth Delucia has been working there for a few years.

"If they don't have a phone call every once in a while, you know that they're going to meet here and to see the same faces, to know that they're doing ok, and it's just a great feeling,” Delucia said.

As part of the 20 Towns in 20 Days series, a local organization is given a $1,000 check.

In Hamden, Eyewitness News donated the money to the Hamden Senior Wish Society.

