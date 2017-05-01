Live Nation kicks off Summer Concert series with $20 tickets

Attention summer concert goers! Live Nation is now offering $20 tickets for some concerts in CT.

From shows under the stars, to rocking out in an arena, thousands of tickets are available.

It’s all part of Live Nation’s Summer Concert Series, with shows at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford and XFINITY Theatre in Hartford.

More than 20 concerts will be part of the deal, including Luke Bryan, John Mayer, Zac Brown Band and Lady Antebellum.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. and are $20.

XFINITY Theatre shows include (select Seats & Lawn):

Luke Bryan - May 13

Dierks Bentley - June 2

Sam Hunt - June 24

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers w/ Joe Walsh - June 14

Zac Brown Band - July 6

Chris Stapleton - July 15

Lady Antebellum - July 22

KORN w/ Stone Sour - July 23

OneRepublic - Aug 2

Brad Paisley - Aug 6

Florida Georgia Line - Aug 18

John Mayer - Aug 20

Matchbox Twenty & Counting Crows - Sept 2

Brantley Gilbert - Sept 9

Toyota Oakdale Theatre shows include (select seats):

Seether - May 11 Dome at Oakdale

Chevelle - May 24 Dome at Oakdale

The Illusionists - June 3

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Dave East & PnB Rock - June 8

Rick Ross - June 16 Dome at Oakdale

R. Kelly - June 23

Kidz Bop Kids - June 24

Australian Pink Floyd - July 27

Third Eye Blind - July 2

Straight No Chaser & Postmodern Jukebox - July 23

Chicago - Aug 6

Retro 80's Dance Party w/ Howard Jones, Paul Young, Modern English, & More! - Aug 12

2Cellos - Sept 15

Peppa Pig (2 Shows) - Oct 7

For more information and tickets, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.