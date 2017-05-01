Hartford teens crash Trinity party, assault frat members

Several fraternity members at Trinity were injured by a group of Hartford teens this weekend. (WFSB)

Several members of a fraternity were injured after being ambushed more than a dozen of teens at a party on the Trinity campus this weekend, according to the school.

The college's annual spring formal was held at Delta Psi in St. Anthony Hall on Saturday, the school said.

Each fraternity member is allowed to bring one guest to the event and overall, about 70 to 100 people attended the formal, according to Justin Fortier, who is the president of St. Anthony Hall.

Around 10 p.m., according to Fortier, about two dozen teens, who were between 14 to 18 years old from the neighborhood came to the party uninvited and attempted to crash the formal.

"We still maintained a calm demeanor and asked them to leave and for the most part, I'd say half the group left with no protest," Fortier said.

Delta Psi members asked the teens to leave and, according to the president's estimate, about 20 of them did that.

One of the teens jumped onto a table, which the president said was unstable, and caused it to tip over.

Around that time, eight to 10 teens including the one that tipped over the table got into a fight with the Delta Psi members.

"He ended up throwing a punch which was followed by several other non-Trinity students throwing punches at us," Fortier said.

The fraternity president said a handful of frat members suffered concussions while university is aware of one concussion. One person also suffered a broken bone in his face.

"Given that we weren't really trying to fight, some of us took some point blank punches to the face," Fortier said.

The school said a Hartford police officer who was assigned to the campus for patrols responded to the scene along with other campus personnel. The teens fled and were not caught.

The school said video footage of the assault is being shared with Hartford police with the hopes of identifying the suspects.

As a result of the incident, the college said a security officer will remain in the area of Vernon and Summit Streets throughout the evening and morning hours.

A campus safety officer has also been assigned to the work in the area where the assault took place.

Two additional security officers will be hired for the remainder of the semester and patrols will be increased.

"A couple of us going into finals, with some head injuries is not that great," Fortier said.

While the frat said there have been incidents before, Delta Psi is turning the other cheek.

"We don't want to necessarily see some sort of full pressing of charges, but we want to see more educational opportunities to explore why this happens and how to prevent it from happening in the future," Fortier said.

Trinity College released this statement to the community following the incident:

As reported in an e-mail to the student body early Sunday morning, a group of approximately 20 to 25 teenaged, non-Trinity students gained unauthorized access to a registered outdoor social gathering at St. Anthony Hall on Saturday, April 29, at approximately 10:45 p.m. When Trinity students at the event asked the group to leave, a number of Trinity students were assaulted by members of the group. Students were injured but no one was hospitalized.

A Hartford Police Department (HPD) officer who had been hired by the College for campus patrols, along with other campus personnel, responded to the area at the time of the incident. The teens fled and were not apprehended. For the remainder of Saturday night/Sunday morning, officers from Campus Safety, Securitas (which has contracted personnel who are regularly on patrol duty from 7:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m.), and HPD were posted in the area and along Vernon Street. The group of teens did not return.

