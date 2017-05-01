Channel 3 partners with Susan G. Komen and the Race for the Cure

WFSB Channel 3 is proud to continue its partnership with Susan G. Komen New England and the Race for the Cure Greater Hartford.

This year’s Race for the Cure Greater Hartford will be held on Saturday, June 3 at Bushnell Park in Hartford.

WFSB personalities Scot Haney and Irene O'Connor, along with Renee DiNino from iHeart Hartford, will emcee the event.

“If you have ever been a part of a Susan G. Komen New England event, you know it’s a life changing experience. Surrounded by survivors, patients, family members and friends, you feel the inspirational, emotional, and powerful connection that brings thousands of people to these events every year to help raise money for a cure," the Susan G. Komen New England’s website says.

Since 1993, Susan G. Komen New England has raised over $32 million in the fight against breast cancer.

It has funded $23 million in grants to local programs and contributed $9 million toward national research grants. To date, New England institutions have been granted $81 million in research funding by Komen.

Those interested in registering to walk or run or making a donation can click here.

