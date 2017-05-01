Carpenter rebuilding Bacon Academy schoolhouse

This one room schoolhouse is a prototype for The School for Colored Children going up in Colchester. (WFSB)

A long lost part of Colchester’s educational history has come back to life. The town's historical society is building a replica of a one-room schoolhouse that once served the town's children of color.

Carpenter Bill Treiss is "old school" when it comes to building antique structures such as the one-room schoolhouse near the former grounds of the Bacon Academy.

In 1790, the academy decided to build "the school for colored children.” "A pretty progressive act for its time.

"Colchester was very advanced in its thinking and I want people to know that story before my time is expired,” Arthur Liverant, who is the project coordinator, said.

Liverant lives and breathes local history. His family has been buying and selling 17th and 18th century furniture and items for 97 years and on Monday, they have donated funds to build the replica schoolhouse.

The one-room schoolhouse outside the Old Bacon Academy in Colchester was fashioned after the Gull School in nearby Hebron. This was built in 1790.

"There weren't too many different designs for one room schoolhouses," Liverant said. "The size might have varied but that's about it."

In 1848, Bacon Academy became fully integrated and the one room schoolhouse was no longer needed.

On Monday, Treiss was putting up lathes that will support the plaster in the barrel vault ceiling. This feature helped distribute heat from a stove and the voice of teachers, who taught in the school.

The small building is a living history lesson that Liverant and the Colchester Historical Society hope will carry on for future generations.

"Education was very important in Colchester," Liverant said. " Bacon Academy was a leading school in Connecticut and in the Colonies at that time."

