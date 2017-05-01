More ticks seen this year by state tick-testing program

Tick Ranger is one of many companies to which homeowners have turned to spray for ticks. (WFSB photo)

People around the state say they've been pulling ticks off themselves and their pets.

The state Department of Agriculture's tick testing program said it is seeing more of the insects this year than in years past.

That's led many homeowners to spray their yards.

Rebecca Tibball knows more than the average person when it comes to ticks and the disease they carry.

"It's truly been a debilitating illness," Tibball said. "Family members affected and that's why we are taking every precaution to protect our animals, our child [and] ourselves from getting bit by ticks."

Tibball said she's been battling Lyme disease for the past two years.

To protect her family from getting it, she said she's been using a few products, including spraying the lawn with an all-natural tick spray that she bought online for $120.

"You buy the product and you can spray as frequently as you want," she said. "The bottle we bought will last the entire summer, spraying every 30 to 60 days."

The Department of Agriculture confirmed the uptick in ticks this year and blamed it on the past two mild winters.

It also said more people are being diagnosed with Lyme disease.

It said the greatest risk of being bitten by a tick is now through the fall.

If homeowners do not want to spray their yards themselves, there are a few Connecticut companies that specialize in it.

One is Tick Ranger.

It said it has been fielding hundreds of phone calls and emails.

Eyewitness News spoke with one worker who said he was spraying up to 15 properties a day.

Monday, it had 16 trucks out across the state.

For Tick Ranger, it's average cost is $125 per application. It will come out four times a year.

Regardless of the method, prevention is the important thing.

"Treating your clothes, your yard, your animals with the protective gear will help," Tibball said.

For more information on ticks in Connecticut, head to the Department of Agriculture's website here.

