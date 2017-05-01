Dozens of East Lyme students cast a line for an important lesson

Forty students from East Lyme Middle School went out of the classroom on Monday and into the great outdoors.

It was part of a Department of Energy and Environmental Protection initiative

While the students learned to fish, it was just the beginning.

The day started by stocking the water at Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth.

The students who arrived ranged from first timers learning how to cast to experienced fishermen.

"I started fishing when I was like 4 years old," said Socrate Loginigis, an 8th grader.

Socrate took part in the Connecticut Aquatic Resources Education, or CARE, program.

"It's great to see them smile and know that they can get away from the computer or from behind the desk or behind the book and get out into the great outdoors," said David Casko, CARE instructor.

A retired teacher himself, Casko was recognized on Monday for introducing thousands of students to fishing.

"There's more than just the closed in world of the classroom," he said

He said as it turns out, the fish aren't even the important part of the experience.

"It's a relief from all the stress that life usually gives you," said Madden Buckley, 8th grader. "For me when I catch a fish, I forget about everything else and just focus on the fish."

Still, there's also hooking "the big one."

"The thrill, when you get the fish on the line, it's that thrill, and it's so much fun to reel them in, no matter what size," Socrate said.

The hope is that the students who participate leave with a different view of their world.

