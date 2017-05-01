Serious crash hospitalizes 2 people in Old Saybrook

Two people were sent to the hospital following a crash in Old Saybrook.

According to dispatchers, the crash happened at Ferry and Essex roads on Monday night.

They said the victims were taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Their names were not released.

Eyewitnesses reported that the area was blocked off to traffic.

However, dispatchers said the fire department has since cleared the scene.

There's no word on a cause or how badly the victims were hurt.

