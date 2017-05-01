Storms coming in from the west could bring a little thunder

A cold front may usher in some rumbles of thunder overnight.

Chief meteorologist Bruce DePrest said scattered showers and some drizzle will develop by late Monday night.

"Heavier showers and possibly a few thunderstorms are likely after midnight," DePrest said. "While severe weather is not expected in Connecticut, a few strong wind gusts can’t be completely ruled out."

The rain will be the result of some severe thunderstorms in New York and Pennsylvania that should significantly by the time they reach Connecticut.

"The cold front will move across Connecticut [Tuesday] morning between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.," DePrest said. "You may run into a shower [Tuesday] morning, then the sky will become partly sunny by midday."

A breeze should strengthen by the afternoon.

However, high temperatures for the day will be in the mid-70s.

"The onshore breeze will probably keep coastal communities in the 60s," DePrest said.

Temperatures will take a tumble by Tuesday night with lows in the 40s.

Wednesday looks breezy and cool with highs in the 60s and lows between 35 and 45.

"A west-southwesterly breeze in the morning will turn northwesterly during the afternoon and we could have gusts to 30 mph, if not a little higher," DePrest said.

The next chance for rain looks to be Thursday night.

