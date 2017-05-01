Couple asking questions about young child prompts concerns from parents in Plymouth

Tracy Graziano and her young son were approached by a couple on Sunday, she said. (WFSB photo)

A complaint about a couple asking questions about a mother's young daughter has police investigating in Plymouth.

According to officers, Tracy Graziano was walking with the 2-year-old boy along Allen Street in the Terryville section of town when the couple, who was described to be in their 60s, approached in a vehicle.

The incident happened on Sunday just after 10:30 a.m.

"All of a sudden this orange car pulls over," Graziano said.

The mother said the couple pulled along side them in an orange Kia and began asking questions about the woman's child.

"A woman tells me from the driver's window, 'you don't have anything to fear. Don't be afraid,'" Graziano said. "And I said 'OK.'"

At first, Graziano thought they wanted directions.

"A man about 6 feet tall gets out of the car and says 'oh you have a very pretty little daughter,'" Graziano said. "I said 'that's not my daughter.' I said 'he's a boy. He just has long hair.'"

The man then appeared to make a joke about the Graziano "drinking and driving" since she was pushing the child in a plastic car. She said she wasn't drinking.

The couple then continued driving down Allen Street.

Graziano dialed 911.

"Just [because of] the general demeanor, the look on his face, just a very cold look on their face, the strange things that they said," she said.

Officers were dispatched to the area but were unable to find the vehicle.

Graziano's husband took to Facebook to post about the incident.

Robin, who declined to provide her last name, lives in the neighborhood and saw the post.

"It is petrifying," she told Eyewitness News. "We have children."

Graziano said she's not comfortable walking down the street with her son anymore.

Police said they investigated the complaint and did not find any evidence of wrongdoing.

If any new information is obtained by police, the incident will be investigated further, they said.

