Police seek to identify fighting couple at East Windsor Walmart

Police want to check on the welfare of the woman in these surveillance photos after a fight at an East Windsor Walmart. (East Windsor police)

Police in East Windsor are looking for a couple whose argument turned into a full fledged fight at a store in town.

They said they were called to the Walmart when the man physically removed the woman, who appeared to be in her 20s, from the store as she tried to remain inside.

The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

Video from the store showed the man and woman walking around the store before the argument, police said.

Both left in a maroon Nissan Maxima before officers arrived.

Police said they want to check on the woman's welfare and investigate what actually happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Windsor police at 860-292-8240.

